Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.67) and the lowest is ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

MRTX stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,834. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $195.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,152 shares of company stock valued at $614,227. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

