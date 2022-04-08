Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Novavax reported earnings of ($3.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

