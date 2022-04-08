Zacks: Analysts Expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $93.20 million. Points.com posted sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $492.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Points.com stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a P/E ratio of -556.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

