Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SASR stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.