Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will report $264.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.20 million to $267.40 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

