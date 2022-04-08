Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.54 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

