Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) will post sales of $691.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.00 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $634.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,910,000.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.73, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

