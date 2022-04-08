Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. Avnet reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AVT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 786,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,472. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

