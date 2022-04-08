Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HOPE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 1,045,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

