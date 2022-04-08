Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will announce $146.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.30 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $115.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $605.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,500. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.