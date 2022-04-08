Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $262.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the lowest is $259.60 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

