Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.