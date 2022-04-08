Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.65. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $653.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

