Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to report $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.75 million to $70.20 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $50.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $314.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 108,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

