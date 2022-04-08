Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

TCOM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 144,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.