Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

