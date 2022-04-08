Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will report $5.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,099. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

