Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $120.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

NLS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.