Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.22 Million

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will post $133.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.01 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $557.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.