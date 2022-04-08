Zacks Investment Research Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.