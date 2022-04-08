Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

