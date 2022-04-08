Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:BMI opened at $98.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

