Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GLAD stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.