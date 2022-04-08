Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Sell

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “
NNOX stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.05.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
