Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nobilis Health by 901.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,117,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008,091 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $36,906,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,710,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

