Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARBE. Cowen raised their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

