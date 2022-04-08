Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

