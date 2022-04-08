Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Camden National by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Camden National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

