Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 131,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,232. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

