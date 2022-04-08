Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

CELU opened at $9.50 on Monday. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

