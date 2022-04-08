Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Sell

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 758,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares valued at $1,344,800.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

