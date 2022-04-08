Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

