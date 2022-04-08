Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with escalated costs, which were seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In the quarter, Sanderson Farms’ cost of sales increased due to a rise in feed and non-feed costs. The company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices. Also, its SG&A expenses flared up in the quarter. Nevertheless, the company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the quarter, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.29.

SAFM stock opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

