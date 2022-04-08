Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

SILK stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.