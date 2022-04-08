Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

