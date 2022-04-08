Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 219,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.