Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Buy

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

