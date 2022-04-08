Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to “Buy”

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HWKN stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

