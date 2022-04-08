Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to “Buy”

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NBHC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bank by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.