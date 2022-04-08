Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to “Hold”

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

