Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Hold

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSTGF. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
