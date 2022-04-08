Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Hold

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of VAPO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vapotherm by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

