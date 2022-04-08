Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Strong-Buy

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.