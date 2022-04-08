Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
