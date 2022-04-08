Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.63. The stock had a trading volume of 387,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.