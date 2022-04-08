Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 10.5%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 22,655,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,154% from the average daily volume of 1,806,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £18.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12.

In related news, insider Andrea Cattaneo bought 39,029,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,122,378.24 ($4,094,922.28).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

