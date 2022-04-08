Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $40.88. 45,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,301 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

