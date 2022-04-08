Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $145.87. 1,787,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.