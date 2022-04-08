Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 414.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 62.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 1,640,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,882. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

