Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

